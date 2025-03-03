Avison Young also brings in new head of health

Aecom has made two senior appointments at its London project and cost management business.

The firm, which said last month said Europe and India chief executive Colin Wood had been replaced by Richard Whitehead, said Alex Hammerton is now heading up its project management business in the capital.

Hammerton, who has been at the business since 2014, will be in charge of 145 people, the firm added.

And Aled Jenkins has joined from Mace as regional director at its cost management business whose roster of jobs in London include Eric Parry’s One Undershaft tower in the City and Parry’s Salisbury Square development off Fleet Street which is being built by Mace.

Meanwhile, Avison Young has appointed Joanne de la Porte as principal and head of its public sector and health arm. She has joined from Gleeds where she was head of the firm’s healthcare unit for UK South.