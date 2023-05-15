Amsterdam-headquartered firm has been run by Dutchman for past six years

Arcadis has appointed Alan Brookes as its new chief executive, taking over from the outgoing Peter Oosterveer.

The firm, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange, said Warrington-born Brookes will take over from Dutchman Oosterveer with immediate effect.

His appointment was ratified on Friday evening after first being announced last autumn when the firm said Oosterveer was stepping down after six years.

Brookes has been appointed for a period of four years and has been chief operating officer since 2020.

He first joined the firm in 1984 and was part of EC Harris when that firm was bought by Arcadis in 2011.

As well as COO, his other roles at the business have included heading up its Europe, Middle East and Asia operation and leading the UK business for four years up to 2018.

Brookes said: “Many of today’s issues and opportunities are global ones – climate change, the pace of technology, the evolution of skills and urbanization. Our world needs advisers and experts with a global mindset of innovation, sustainability, and the ability to combine human brilliance with digital intelligence.”

He has been chair of Crash, the construction industry’s charity, since 2015.

Last year, Arcadis posted revenue of just over €4bn (£3.5bn), a rise of 19% on 2021’s figure, and an operating profit of €400m (£348m), up 15% on last time.