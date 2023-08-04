Firm now has 4,300 staff on the books

Arcadis’s UK business increased profit last year despite revenue falling, the firm has said in accounts filed at Companies House.

The LLP, or limited liability partnership, said profit for the year before members’ remuneration and profit share edged up 8% to £27m.

But turnover slipped 4% to £141m with the firm in part blaming the fall on new project starts.

The accounts show the firm paid out £66,000 in partner termination payments while at the end of last year it had provided £543,000 for legal costs “on claims from clients whereby they are not satisfied with the services provide by Arcadis LLP”.

The company pays its employees through a business called Arcadis Human Resources which showed it had 4,300 staff on its books.

The firm’s total wage bill for the year was £295m, up from £258m. Pre-tax profit at this business was £5.7m, down from £7.9m for the year before.

In interim group accounts filed last month, Dutch firm Arcadis, which is listed on the Euronext exchange and is led by new boss, Alan Brookes, said revenue in the six months to June was up one third to €1.9bn (£1.6bn) with group earnings before interest tax and amortisation rising 31% to €241m (£208m).