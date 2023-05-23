Tie-up between sister firms will formally complete next May

The firm behind the redevelopment of King’s Cross in London is merging with sister firm Related Argent, the pair have said.

Argent is best known for the transformation of King’s Cross, which has seen Bam and Kier carry out extensive work at the site, as well as other schemes including Brindleyplace in Birmingham and St Peter’s Square in Manchester.

Set up in 2015, Related Argent is a BTR and developer-owner operator specialist and is working on schemes at Brent Cross and Tottenham Hale.

But it is best known for its work across the Atlantic with schemes including the Hudson Yards and Deutsche Bank Center developments in New York.

The merger, which will see Argent transfer its employees, projects and assets to Related Argent, will formally take place at the start of May next year with the enlarged business becoming known as Related Argent with 200 staff.

Under the deal, Argent joint managing partner Robert Evans has stepped down although he will stay on until next May as a partner.

Evans will also remain as head of the King’s Cross development until he goes while Nick Searl will continue as managing partner of Argent until the transfer is completed.

Tom Goodall, partner and head of residential for Related Argent, will become the managing director of Related Argent with immediate effect and will lead the combined business from 1 May next year.

Current partners Searl, André Gibbs, Morwenna Hall and Mike Lightbound will all become executive directors, while David Partridge will stay on as Related Argent chair.

Related Argent has a £9bn pipeline and Goodall added: “We aspire to grow the business with new projects both inside and outside of London.”