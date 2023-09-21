Arup’s chair of its UK business will become the consultant’s new group chair next spring, the firm has announced.

Jerome Frost will succeed Alan Belfield on 1 April who will bring his five year term to an end the day before.

As well as being the chair of Arup’s UK arm, Frost is also responsible for India, the Middle East and Africa and sits on the firm’s group board.

Frost joined the firm 12 years ago from the Olympic Delivery Authority where he was head of design and regeneration at the group in charge of building the venues for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The group chair is appointed by the Arup Trustees for up to five years. Mahadev Raman has been appointed as the next chair of Trustees, also beginning on 1 April next year. Mahadev will succeed David Whittleton.

Arup employs 20,000 people and in its last of accounts filed at Companies House saw revenue rise 10% to £1.9bn.

But pre-tax profit fell by a third to £37m with the firm saying the impact of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had blunted its bottom line for the year to March 2022.

Its biggest business is the UK with £710m of revenue.