Concretene developer hopes to roll product out over next three years

Arup has taken a stake in a graphene-enhanced concrete product, which claims it will help reduce carbon emissions in the construction sector.

The engineering consultancy has taken a 4.2% equity stake in Nationwide Engineering Research & Development (NERD), the developer of Concretene, in exchange for collaboration and expertise in the global roll-out of the technology.

Concretene is an admixture for concrete which has been enhanced with graphene, a lightweight carbon-based material that is many times stronger than steel.

The product, which its developer claims will reduce CO2 emissions in concrete production by around 30%, was developed in partnership with the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering.

NERD has also carried out a 5% equity swap with Black Swan Graphene, which includes a supply agreement under which the former will source its graphene requirements from the latter.

Arup director Matt Lovell said: “Continued innovation in the production of concrete can drive the construction industry’s journey towards net zero carbon emissions.

“Supporting that transformative change with our NERD partnership furthers Arup’s goal of shaping a better, more sustainable world.

“We look forward to using our commercial know-how and deep expertise in the built environment to help NERD’s innovators realise the full potential of Concretene.”

At the end of last year, NERD raised £8m in seed funding and subsequently signed a three-year deal to collaborate with the GEIC on research and development.

The company is looking to roll out Concretene to the wider construction industry over the next three years.