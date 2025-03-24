Avison Young has announced more than 40 senior promotions across its UK business to associate director and director levels.

The Toronto-headquartered property consultant, which has a turnover of around £210m in the UK, has appointed 23 people as director and a further 20 as associate director.

The promotions span 10 regions, including Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Stoke on Trent, and seven business areas including project consultancy, professional advisory and transactions.

Among the appointments to director level are Mark Beer, Clive Withers and Andrew James for building and project consultancy in London along with David Roobottom and Paul Herrington for building and project consultancy in Birmingham and Leeds respectively.

Stephen Cowperthwaite, principal and managing director for regions and Liverpool, said regional investment in local market experts was “key to Avison Young’s growth strategy for 2025 and beyond”.

The mass promotion comes after the firm appointed former Gleeds healthcare chief for the UK South region Joanne de la Porte as principal and head of its public sector and health arm.