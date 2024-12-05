Firm to file this year’s results next March

Balfour Beatty has said revenue and profit will be up when it files its 2024 results next spring.

In a trading update this morning, the firm said income this year will be around £9.8bn, a 2% rise on last time, while after tax profit will be up on last year’s £205m. Profit from operations would also be up on last year’s £236m, it added

Balfour said its support services, UK construction and Hong Kong-based Gammon businesses had all helped drive numbers northwards.

The firm said its order book now stands at more than £17bn

But it said the cost of delays on some US civils schemes had hit profitability at that business.

Average monthly net cash this year will be £750m, up from last year’s £700m while its forward order book will be up by over 5% on last year’s £16.5bn, taking it to more that £17bn.

The firm will announce its 2024 results on 12 March next year.

