Balfour Beatty has said revenue and profit will be up when it files its 2024 results next spring.

In a trading update this morning, the firm said income this year will be around £9.8bn, a 2% rise on last time, while after tax profit will be up on last year’s £205m. Profit from operations would also be up on last year’s £236m, it added

Balfour said its support services, UK construction and Hong Kong-based Gammon businesses had all helped drive numbers northwards.

But it said the cost of delays on some US civils schemes had hit profitability at that business.

Average monthly net cash this year will be £750m, up from last year’s £700m while its forward order book will be up by over 5% on last year’s £16.5bn, taking it to more that £17bn.

The firm will announce its 2024 results on 12 March next year.