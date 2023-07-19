Bam has confirmed that its North-west director is leaving the business after more than 20 years.

Ian Fleming has been in charge of the region since 2017, having joined Bam in 2000, and worked on a series of high-profile schemes including Manchester City’s training academy, the No1 Spinningfields office scheme in Manchester and the National Graphene Institute also in Manchester.

A Bam spokesperson said: “Earlier this year Ian Fleming decided that he wanted to leave the business this year and this has provided a natural opportunity to bring the regions together.”

The firm’s current North-east regional director, John Phillips, will become regional director for the newly created Northern region which Bam announced at the start of the week.

Fleming’s CV includes stints at Balfour Beatty, Kier, Tarmac and Alfred McAlpine, later bought by Carillion.

A rejig is seeing the number of regions at the 1,100 strong business in England cut from six to four with a fifth region covering Scotland.

The firm has said a number of job losses will be made as a result but added: “Where possible we are seeking alternative internal roles.”

The spokesperson said all the regional director roles in Scotland, London and Western are unaffected.

The South-east region is being merged across Bam’s London, Western and Midlands regions with the latter renamed Central and headed by current South-east boss Adam Harding.