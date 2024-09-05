Bam has poached the head of Sir Robert McAlpine’s healthcare division to be the new regional director at its Northern building business.

Mark Gibson is joining later this year and replaces John Phillips who stepped down over the summer.

Gibson will report to Kim Sides, the head of Bam’s construction division who joined earlier this year to replace company veteran James Wimpenny.

Sides said: “[Gibson] is extremely familiar with the area and the opportunities it can provide Bam in the north of England and right across the UK. I am confident Mark will help create real value for the division and grow our construction business in the years ahead.

“His focus on driving customer-focussed solution and building long and lasting relationships aligns completely with our strategy.”

Gibson had been handed a new role at McAlpine last spring under a rejig at the business carried out by former chief executive Paul Hamer.

He was previously McAlpine’s managing director for the North and Scotland, before becoming managing director of its healthcare business.

Phillips had planned to retire earlier this year but stayed on to get the late-running Co-op Live job in Manchester over the finish line.

In May, the boss of the Co-op Live said Bam has “lost a lot of money” on the scheme, with the figure believed to be north of £60m.

In its latest set of results, Bam’s Dutch parent said the UK construction business racked up a €23.6m (£19.9m) loss in the six months to June which it said “included a substantial loss in the second quarter of 2024” for Co-op Live.