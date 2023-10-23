Firm also working on new home of MasterChef TV show in city

Bam is expected to start work next year on plans to convert a historic warehouse in Birmingham into a new base for the BBC, Building understands.

The Typhoo factory in Digbeth will be transformed into the headquarters of BBC Birmingham for developers Benacre Properties and Stoford following approval from the local council earlier this year.

Bam will start in the first quarter of next year and is expected to complete the work in 2026 with the BBC moving from its current home at the Mailbox building.

The scheme has been designed by local practice Howells, formerly known as Glenn Howells Architects’, with two thirds of the existing warehouse, built in 1929, set to be retained.

Studio spaces, editing suites, desk spaces and a TV production space will be located on the building’s first and second floors, with the top floor containing a roof garden overlooking the city and the HS2 line coming into the city from the east.

No official value has been put on the job although it is expected to be worth around £50m.

Birmingham has turned into a stronghold for Bam with the firm having completed work at the Paradise development in the middle of the city as well as completing work on the tallest office building outside London – 103 Colmore Row.

And it is also currently on site with a £6m scheme across the road from the Typhoo factory building a new studios complex for the MasterChef TV programme.

The cooking show is due to relocate to the city from London with filming for all formats of the show expected to start towards the end of next year.

A former banana warehouse, the grade II-listed building, located at the Warwick Bar site next to the Grand Union Canal, dates back to the 1840s but has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The scheme has been designed by local practice K4 with others working on the job including Avison Young. Developer is Stanhope.