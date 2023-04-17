Wasps also reportedly mulling over plans for new ground

Bath Rugby is set to reveal plans to upgrade its stadium at The Rec to increase capacity to 18,000 ahead of a planning submission this summer.

The rugby union team, which is currently languishing near the bottom of the Premiership table, will put its designs on display at its final home game of the season against league leaders Saracens on 6 May.

Proposals will be available online from that day and be displayed at Widcombe Social Club on Wednesday 10 May.

The club had previously shared a scheme to upgrade The Rec before the pandemic but designs have evolved since then, influenced by feedback to previous consultations.

The club plans to submit a planning application to Bath & North East Somerset Council this summer.

The redevelopment would see public riverside space to the west of the site widened and increased provision for accessibility needs within the stadium itself.

Arup and Grimshaw have previously been involved in Bath’s stadium expansion plans.

Elsewhere in the rugby world, Wasps are reportedly seeking funding for a new 24,000-capacity stadium as part of the club’s plans to return to UK rugby’s top flight.

Wasps are set to return to playing in lower league rugby from next season having exited administration last December.

Prior to this, Wasps’ financial collapse had resulted in 167 staff and players being made redundant and the club’s ejection from the Premiership.

According to documents seen by the Guardian, the club wants to make its permanent home, to be known as the Wasps Net Stadium, in the M40 corridor.

The club wants the proposed complex to be in operation for the 2027-28 season, with work potentially commencing in 2025 subject to permissions.