New facility at Gloucester College focused on green skills

Beard has been picked to build Gloucestershire College’s £5m sustainable construction centre.

The contractor will begin work this month on the 14,000 sq ft facility in Cheltenham, which will feature 10 plumbing bays, 12 electrical bays and 20 bays for carpentry, as well as four classrooms.

Training at the centre will be focused on skills related to green skills and serve 164 learners each week.

Beard is being assisted on the job by architect Roberts Limbrick, project manager Ridge, QS Ward Williams and structural engineer Simpson Associates.

It comes as another higher education institution, Nottingham Trent University, announced a £1.5m investment into its own Centre for Sustainable Construction and Retrofit.

The centre, which will be led by Professor Richard Bull, deputy dean of the School of Architecture, Design and the Built Environment, will develop skills, research, training and consultancy to support the UK construction reach net zero.