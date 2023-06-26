Bechtel is the latest firm to sign up for a deal to carry out reconstruction work in war-torn Ukraine.

The US engineering giant has inked a memorandum of understanding with the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine to rebuild destroyed infrastructure.

The agency is responsible for the implementation of reconstruction projects and was set up in January this year by the country’s government. It is based in Kyiv and has 24 regional offices dotted around the country.

Its head Mustafa Nayyem said: “The Reconstruction Agency and Bechtel will not only consult on the implementation of key infrastructure projects in Ukraine but will also provide technical and programmatic support as part of the national reconstruction.”

Work will include projects to restore critical infrastructure, including the Kakhovka Dam destroyed earlier his month in an explosion.

Other projects include master planning and providing technical services for logistics and transportation corridors as well as sourcing funding for reconstruction work.

Justin Siberell, Bechtel’s regional president for Europe, said: “Bechtel has long been a trusted partner to Ukraine. Building on our past experience, we are grateful to support the reconstruction of essential large-scale infrastructure critical to Ukraine’s recovery.”

Bechtel worked on the scheme to encase the damaged nuclear reactor at Chernobyl following the explosion at the site in 1986.

Last week, Aecom announced it had agreed a deal with Ukraine’s government to help rebuild the country’s shattered infrastructure.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with the country’s Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development “to serve as its reconstruction delivery partner and provide infrastructure and program management advisory support to help Ukraine achieve its reconstruction goals”.