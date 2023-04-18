$1.8bn Riyadh scheme also includes 50,000 sq m of commercial office space and 820 homes

Benoy has unveiled its concept designs for a new shopping, office and entertainment district in Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed Konoz, which means “box of jewels” in Arabic, the project for shopping mall operator Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Company is valued at US$1.8bn (£1.45bn).

Earmarked for a site in the heart of Riyadh, on the Golden Strip, the project is designed to contribute towards efforts to reposition the Saudi capital as a 24-hour city.

It features a 120,000 sq m commercial centre, 50,000 sq m of office space, and a 20,000 sq m “entertainment city”.

Konoz will also boast a 250-room luxury hotel, 120 serviced apartments and a further 700-unit apartment complex.

Benoy said its design concept centred around creating an attractive walkable district and neighbourhood, where people would be able to enjoy a variety of culture and leisure activities, with four key areas reflecting different experiences of Riyadh.

Konoz will have parking for 5,500 vehicles, but will also also align with the newly developed Riyadh Metro, which features stations designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and Snøhetta, among others.