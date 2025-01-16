Bids for three towers being planned at the 18 Blackfriars site in London are due back at the beginning of March.

Multiplex and Lendlease, set to be renamed Bovis when new owner Atlas Holdings formally completes its £35m takeover of the firm in the next few months, are both pricing the largest deal, a £600m office tower designed by Foster & Partners.

Multiplex is also bidding two residential towers of 45 and 25 storeys along with JRL-owned Midgard, McLaren and McAleer & Rushe. These will cost £300m and include more than 400 residential units.

Building understands Multiplex is mulling whether to roll up its bid into one single tender for the scheme which is being developed by Hines and run by Lipton Rogers.

A winner on a £100m enabling and basement package for the entire site is expected in the spring with a winner due in time for a start on site this summer. Careys, Expanded, Keltbray and McGee are all working up tenders.

Meanwhile, Multiplex is expected to sign on the dotted line for the redevelopment of 75 London Wall, designed by Orms, over the summer.

The firm is on a PCSA for the scheme, which has a construction value of between £250m and £300m.

Yesterday, a groundbreaking ceremony for the job, the former home of Deutsche Bank, was held with the overall development expected to cost £500m. It is 75% being funded by Malaysian developer Gamuda with the remainder being bankrolled by development manager Castleforge.

Multiplex is also close to converting a PCSA on Eric Parry’s 50 Fenchurch Street tower.

The £400m City scheme is being funded by Axa IM Alts and run by Yard Nine. Keltbray has been on site carrying out enabling and piling works.