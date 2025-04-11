Three firms are set to return tenders for the next phase of Derwent’s Baker Street office-led scheme in London’s Marylebone area.

Laing O’Rourke is close to completing work on 25 Baker Street with the developer now turning its attention to appointing a contractor on its 50 Baker Street project.

The 50 Baker Street job comprises three buildings – 38-52, 54-60 and 66-70 Baker Street – which Derwent bought four years ago totalling 122,300 sq ft.

The new build scheme has been rebranded 50 Baker Street with Derwent buying up the 50% stake held by joint venture partner on the scheme, Lazari Investments, at the end of last year for £44m.

Under the new plans, the site will be expanded to 240,000 sq ft with a resolution to grant planning agreed with Westminster council last summer.

Mace, Multiplex and Skanska will all return bids at the end of the month for the job which is thought to be worth around £150m.

Designed by AHMM, the architect said the scheme will “deliver best-in-class office space suitable for a range of tenants, addressing the substantial historic deficit in office space within Westminster”. As well as office space, the job includes retail as well as a small residential block of 17 properties.

Derwent has said it expects redevelopment work to begin in the first half of next year with others working on the job including project manager Gardiner & Theobald, cost consultant Core Five, structures consultant Buro Happold and Cundall on services.

The developer has previously said it expects to carry out more refurbishment work in the future and its two other schemes in its medium-term pipeline are for an overhaul of a grade II listed building in the West End called Holden House, drawn up by architects DSDHA, while it is looking at a refurbishment of Greencoat and Gordon House in Victoria under plans by Squire & Partners.