Bidwells has appointed a former CBRE executive as its new group head of sustainability.

The planning specialist said Helen Newman’s role will be to work alongside clients “to serve the dual goal of future-proofing investments and delivering positive outcomes for communities and the environment”.

Newman left CBRE last summer, where she was head of sustainable capital, to join developer Fabrix, the firm behind a £180m scheme in London that will see a mini forest built on top of the former Blackfriars Crown Court in Southwark.

But this job, due to have been built by Mace, has stalled because of affordability issues with the job undergoing a rethink.

Newman has also worked as a consultant to British Land, Grosvenor and GPE.