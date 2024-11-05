Firm was finally given planning for new showcourt at Wimbledon in September

Booming UK workloads helped send turnover at Allies and Morrison up by more than a fifth last year.

The architect, whose £200m plans for a new court at Wimbledon have finally been given the green light, saw income jump 22% to £45m with revenue from the UK increasing a quarter to £35m.

Pre-tax profit for the year to March 2024 was down 3% to £9.3m giving a pre-tax margin of 21%.

wimbledon

The firm’s controversial Wimbledon expansion was OK’d at the end of September

Workloads from the rest of the world, which are its schemes outside the UK and Europe, went up to £9.2m from £8.3m. Business in Europe was also on the rise, from £587,000 to £922,000.

The accounts, which were filed at Companies House yesterday, show staff numbers were up 8% to 331 employees.

Topics