Fabienne Viala will be succeeded by Philippe Bernard in the new year

Bouygues has said UK construction boss Fabienne Viala is stepping down and will be replaced by a 30-year veteran at the firm.

Viala was appointed chair in 2016 and took on the additional chief executive role last year.

In a statement, Pierre-Eric Saint-André, Bouygues Construction’s deputy chief executive, said: “Over the last eight years, Fabienne has led Bouygues UK with resilience, passion, and tenacity.

“Championing sustainable construction and fostering diversity and inclusion, Fabienne has transformed Bouygues UK and positioned it as a leading construction and property development company in the United Kingdom, leaving a lasting impact.”

Philippe Bernard, who has 30 years’ experience within the group, will take over as Bouygues’ chief executive and chair in the new year, the firm added.

In July, Bouygues said that losses at the UK construction business had widened last year with the firm blaming subcontractor failures, labour availability and building safety liabilities for the problems.

The firm said pre-tax losses in 2023 increased to £62m from £42m last time on turnover down 15% to £326m.