Bouygues has said it is looking for a new boss at part of its construction team in the UK after the incumbent headed back to France under an internal transfer.

Gerald Farque has gone back to Bouygues’ headquarters in Paris where he has taken up a role at the construction division’s central office.

A spokesperson said: “It’s an internal group transfer. His replacement hasn’t been announced.”

Farque has been in charge of its major projects business, such as hospitals, data centres and life sciences work, in the UK since 2018 which Bouygues describes as its “complex projects” team.

He has been in the UK since 2007 with his first job being a PFI scheme at the North Middlesex Hospital in north London.