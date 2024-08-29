Five architect-led teams compete in final stage of competition with winner due early next year

The British Museum has announced a shortlist of five architect-led consultant teams for the second stage of its Western Range architectural competition.

The selected team will work closely with British Museum experts to develop designs for the Western Range, taking into consideration the museum’s historic buildings, decarbonisation goals and approach to the display and care of collections.

The Western Range encompasses a third of the museum’s gallery space, alongside significant back-of-house areas, covering 15,650 square metres.

George Osborne, chair of the British Museum, said: “The redevelopment of the British Museum is one of the biggest projects of our time.

“We asked for the best of the architectural community to step forward to help - and they have, from Britain and across the world. The shortlist we’ve chosen mixes renowned experience with exciting new voices. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

The five shortlisted teams include prominent British and international architects, supported by a range of consultants.

The shortlisted teams are: 6a Architects Collaborators: Advanced Integrated Solutions, Arup, David Bonnett Associates, Gitta Gschwendtner, Kellenberger-White, London School of Architecture, Purcell, Studio ZNA David Chipperfield Architects Collaborators: AEA Consulting, Adamson Associates, Alan Baxter Associates, Arup, Atelier Brückner, Atelier Ten, Lobe Lloyd, Julian Harrap Architects, Plan A, Reusefully, Neal Shasore Eric Parry Architects and Jamie Fobert Architects Collaborators: Buro Happold, David Bonnett Associates, Max Fordham, Mima, Price & Myers, Purcell, Space Syntax, Studio ZNA Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture Collaborators: Ali Cherri, Arup, Holmes Studio, Plan A, Purcell OMA Collaborators: Arup, Benoy, Cookies, Ducks Scéno, EQ2 Light, Purcell, Salvatore Settis, Studio ZNA

The second stage of the competition will run until December, culminating in a display of the shortlisted candidates’ entries in the museum’s Round Reading Room. The winner will be announced in early 2025.

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, added: “These five teams have strong resumes and demonstrate the qualities we need for the Western Range project which is both an architectural as well as intellectual transformation of the British Museum. This is a career-defining opportunity for the final team and I am excited for the next stage of the competition and the conversation and collaboration to come from this once in a lifetime brief.”

Stage two of the competition will involve a day-long charrette with the museum team, alongside various design exercises.

The judging panel, chaired by Osborne, will include Yvonne Farrell, Meneesha Kellay, Mahrukh Tarapor, Sarah Younger, Mark Jones, and Nicholas Cullinan. Museum trustees Tracey Emin, Charlie Mayfield, and Alejandro Santo Domingo will also participate in the evaluation.

The competition is part of a broader masterplan project, aimed at restoring and renovating the British Museum’s Camden site, extending to new locations and ensuring that its collection is housed in facilities appropriate for the 21st century.

Current projects include the newly completed British Museum Archaeological Research Facility in Reading, and a new energy centre for the Bloomsbury site, which will phase out the use of fossil fuels.

The museum has confirmed it will remain open to the public throughout the works on the masterplan.

