The British Museum has begun the search for firms as it looks to renew its £46m construction consultancy services framework.

Among the lots up for grabs are project management, QS, M&E and architecture and interior design with firms currently on the framework including Aecom, G&T, BDP and Avanti.

The four-year deal will replace the existing framework which was set up in 2021.

The framework is for ongoing and project-based work right across the Bloomsbury estate, which includes the museum’s masterplan projects such as the Western Range gallery overhaul and energy centre.

Russell Torrance, director of estates and capital projects at the British Museum, said: “While the recent focus has been on large-scale competitions, we also require a framework of approved supply chain partners that will take on the critical ongoing work of asset renewal and replacement, building conservation and modernisation across our estate.”

Firms have until 24 March to respond to the bid process on the Delta portal.

Among the initiatives planned by the museum in the coming years is a new state-of-the-art collection storage and research facility, the new energy centre and the revamp of its Western Range galleries which will be carried out by a team led by architect LG-A which includes executive architect Purcell and M&E and structural engineer Arup.

New visitor pavilions will be drawn up by Studio Weave which is leading a team that includes architect Wright & Wright and Webb Yates Engineers. Aecom is technical advisor.