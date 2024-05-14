The Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE) has announced the appointment of a former leading civil servant as its new chief.

Richard Harral first joined CABE as technical director in 2018 after three years a policy official for the Building Regulations Division of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, which became the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in 2021.

Harral gave testimony to the Grenfell Inquiry in 2022, speaking of his frustration at a lack of resources to enable him to carry out a review of regulations following an inquest into six deaths at Lakanal House in 2009.

While working at CABE, he authored a report which set the starting point for the Building Safety Regulator’s consideration of how to introduce the registration of building inspectors.

CABE is now one of three bodies which carries out competence assessments for building inspectors.

Harral, who replaces Gavin Dunn, said: “I am excited to have this opportunity to lead in delivering the next chapter of the Association’s history.

“By supporting members and collaborating with fellow professionals, we can help the construction industry to raise standards and deliver a safe, sustainable and inclusive built environment”.