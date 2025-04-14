In its second year, the expanded partnership with Climate Group will also include a new category at this year’s Building Awards

Assemble Media Group (AMG), publisher of Building, Housing Today and Building Design, has renewed its strategic partnership with international non-profit Climate Group to spotlight the critical role of the built environment in the global transition to net zero.

The collaboration, which began last year, will continue through 2025, featuring a second annual event at Climate Week NYC this September –Climate Group’s flagship annual conference, held in association with the United Nations and the City of New York.

The partnership will also extend across AMG’s wider editorial and events portfolio throughout the year including a new category at this year’s Building Awards – the Environmental Impact Award.

Mike Peirce, executive director of systems change at Climate Group, said: “The building sector has always been a huge focus for Climate Group, as we work with business and governments that are pushing hard to decarbonise steel and concrete – the most fundamental building blocks of the majority of buildings.

“Combined with our work on energy efficiency, this is what makes our partnership with AMG, around Climate Week NYC and throughout the year, so valuable. By joining forces, we can help to build awareness of the latest innovations and address the barriers we still need to tackle.”

Cameron Marshall, commercial director at AMG, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Climate Group again in 2025. Providing our communities with independent journalism is fundamental to our purpose, partnering again at New York Climate Week in September and across our wider portfolio is the perfect way to continue to bring vital sustainability insight to our audiences on a global scale.”

In partnership with the Climate Group, the new Environmental Impact Award is open to those who have progressed the environmental agenda over and above carbon reduction including promoting the circular economy, improving biodiversity or conserving nature and reducing waste or pollution.

Peirce will also be a member of this year’s Building Awards judging panel.

He said: “The building sector has a huge role to play, and money to save, in the energy transition – delivering buildings that use lower carbon materials in construction and are energy efficient in operation. But the environmental impact associated with buildings goes much further, with opportunities to grasp in waste management, avoiding pollution, driving the circular economy, and lower carbon food.

“At Climate Group, we’re delighted to see these opportunities being recognised in this new award. And as a judge, I’m looking forward to assessing a multitude of innovations and breakthroughs and taking the opportunity to share these ideas more widely.”

Overall, the partnership aims to accelerate knowledge-sharing and innovation, helping to drive systemic change in how buildings are designed, constructed and operated in the face of climate challenges.