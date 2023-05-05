The UK’s largest construction consultancy firms can now submit their details online to feature in our annual rankings

Building is launching its new-look Top 150 survey of consultants to reflect the evolving landscape for professional services companies.

The prestigious league table will this year rank companies by UK fee turnover rather than number of chartered staff. This will provide a more accurate picture of the sector – not least as the make-up of the consultant workforce is changing with companies recruiting a more mixed set of skills such as IT and data analysts as well as core building professions.

The annual list covers the largest companies employing mainly quantity surveyors, surveyors, project managers, engineers and architects. The breakdown of the list by these specialist skills will remain ranked by chartered staff numbers rather than fee turnover.

The survey will also include sentiment questions that will cover market conditions, skills, the impact of inflation on companies and future facing questions on how the sector is positioned with a view to wider global trends.

Building editorial director Chloe Mcculloch said: “We’re really keen for as many companies in the sector to participate this year so we have as accurate a picture of the consultancy market as possible. The survey will also include some questions that are tied to our wider Building the Future Commission project so we’re eager for the industry to fully input into this initiative as well.”

Our list will only include companies that have filled in the survey so make sure you follow the survey link.

The deadline for filling in the survey is 9 June.

The Top 150 Consultants 2022 league table was topped by WSP and Mott Macdonald for the second year in succession – they were followed by Arcadis and Arup in fourth and fifth spot respectively.

This year’s league table will be published online and in print in the autumn.

Any questions about entering the Top 150 Consultants league table, please email .