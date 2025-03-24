Government says move will allow firms more time to gear up for proposals
The government has said that the introduction of the building safety levy has been pushed back by a year.
In a note accompanying the response to a consultation on the proposals, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said: “As part of the Remediation Acceleration Plan published in December 2024, the government announced its intention to launch the levy in autumn 2025.
“We have now determined that the levy will come into effect in autumn 2026, with the levy regulations to be laid in Parliament later this year.”
Explaining the delay, it added: “This will give all local government, the Building Safety Regulator, Registered Building Control approvers around 18 months to prepare for the levy; and housing developers who will pay the levy around 18 months to factor levy cost into their financial planning.”
Last week, the Home Builders Federation wrote to chancellor Rachel Reeves to call for the £3.4bn levy on new housing developments to be reconsidered.
The letter, which signed by more than 100 housebuilders, said the levy “has raised significant concerns from all areas of the new build sector”.
It said: “This additional burden will result in many fewer homes, including affordable homes, being built and likely threaten the existence of some hard-pressed SME home builders.”
The levy was originally proposed by previous housing secretary Michael Gove and will see developers pay a fee on new housing developments which require building control approval and is expected to raise £3.4bn over 10 years.
The MHCLG said building safety was a “top priority” for the government and added: “The building safety levy is one of the measures we are implementing to ensure that the industry responsible makes a fair contribution to fix building safety issues.”
The document, published this morning, also discloses the levy rates for dozens of local authorities in England.
Ian Fletcher, director of policy for real estate at the British Property Federation, welcomed the news the levy was being delayed by a year. “Those bodies responsible for administering and collecting the levy also need to be ready and given the issues with both the Building Safety Regulator and with local government re-organisation underway in many areas, it is sensible to delay.”
But he added: “This levy is going to hugely challenge the viability of various forms of house building in places that need it most and the proposed brownfield rates in low house price areas will have little impact. It would have been far better and simpler to have based the levy rates on CIL rates, plus created an exemption for developers of rental accommodation who have no call on the building safety funds, for which it is meant to be recovering the costs of.”
The planned levy rates
|The local authority area of
|Previously Developed Land levy rate (£)
|Non-Previously Developed Land levy rate (£)
|Adur
|19.45
|38.91
|Amber Valley
|10.56
|21.12
|Arun
|17.73
|35.47
|Ashfield
|9.69
|19.38
|Ashford
|16.99
|33.98
|Babergh
|14.63
|29.26
|Barking and Dagenham
|21.23
|42.47
|Barnet
|31.68
|63.35
|Barnsley
|8.30
|16.60
|Basildon
|18.02
|36.04
|Basingstoke and Deane
|19.10
|38.20
|Bassetlaw
|8.97
|17.93
|Bath and North East Somerset
|19.60
|39.20
|Bedford
|17.11
|34.23
|Bexley
|24.00
|48.00
|Birmingham
|14.62
|29.23
|Blaby
|14.23
|28.47
|Blackburn with Darwen
|7.28
|14.55
|Blackpool
|7.78
|15.57
|Bolsover
|9.60
|19.20
|Bolton
|10.07
|20.15
|Boston
|10.50
|21.00
|Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
|17.65
|35.29
|Bracknell Forest
|19.88
|39.76
|Bradford
|8.73
|17.45
|Braintree
|16.56
|33.12
|Breckland
|12.21
|24.42
|Brent
|32.35
|64.69
|Brentwood
|23.29
|46.58
|Brighton and Hove
|24.80
|49.60
|Bristol, City of
|21.48
|42.97
|Broadland
|14.95
|29.89
|Bromley
|24.81
|49.63
|Bromsgrove
|17.24
|34.48
|Broxbourne
|20.35
|40.70
|Broxtowe
|12.95
|25.90
|Buckinghamshire
|19.39
|38.78
|Burnley
|6.80
|13.60
|Bury
|12.14
|24.29
|Calderdale
|8.06
|16.12
|Cambridge
|25.44
|50.87
|Camden
|43.56
|87.12
|Cannock Chase
|12.78
|25.57
|Canterbury
|18.19
|36.38
|Castle Point
|16.85
|33.70
|Central Bedfordshire
|17.00
|34.01
|Charnwood
|13.56
|27.12
|Chelmsford
|18.16
|36.32
|Cheltenham
|15.67
|31.35
|Cherwell
|16.78
|33.56
|Cheshire East
|12.39
|24.77
|Cheshire West and Chester
|12.42
|24.85
|Chesterfield
|9.38
|18.75
|Chichester
|19.99
|39.98
|Chorley
|10.14
|20.27
|City of London
|43.52
|87.04
|Colchester
|16.37
|32.74
|Cornwall
|14.79
|29.58
|Cotswold
|20.55
|41.10
|County Durham
|6.35
|12.70
|Coventry
|13.79
|27.58
|Crawley
|20.70
|41.40
|Croydon
|26.01
|52.03
|Cumberland
|7.31
|14.63
|Dacorum
|24.10
|48.19
|Darlington
|7.69
|15.38
|Dartford
|18.64
|37.28
|Derby
|11.21
|22.42
|Derbyshire Dales
|14.51
|29.02
|Doncaster
|8.66
|17.32
|Dorset
|17.24
|34.48
|Dover
|15.19
|30.38
|Dudley
|14.09
|28.17
|Ealing
|33.24
|66.47
|East Cambridgeshire
|13.28
|26.57
|East Devon
|17.03
|34.06
|East Hampshire
|20.09
|40.18
|East Hertfordshire
|20.98
|41.95
|East Lindsey
|10.07
|20.14
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|9.92
|19.85
|East Staffordshire
|10.87
|21.75
|East Suffolk
|13.99
|27.97
|Eastbourne
|18.80
|37.61
|Eastleigh
|16.97
|33.95
|Elmbridge
|21.08
|42.17
|Enfield
|22.06
|44.13
|Epping Forest
|23.09
|46.18
|Epsom and Ewell
|28.31
|56.62
|Erewash
|11.86
|23.72
|Exeter
|16.17
|32.35
|Fareham
|18.03
|36.05
|Fenland
|10.62
|21.23
|Folkestone and Hythe
|15.04
|30.07
|Forest of Dean
|14.83
|29.66
|Fylde
|10.88
|21.77
|Gateshead
|7.97
|15.93
|Gedling
|11.78
|23.56
|Gloucester
|14.42
|28.83
|Gosport
|16.19
|32.37
|Gravesham
|18.23
|36.46
|Great Yarmouth
|11.12
|22.24
|Greenwich
|27.16
|54.33
|Guildford
|23.07
|46.15
|Hackney
|35.75
|71.51
|Halton
|10.52
|21.04
|Hammersmith and Fulham
|45.94
|91.87
|Harborough
|14.74
|29.47
|Haringey
|33.33
|66.66
|Harlow
|19.87
|39.75
|Harrow
|29.94
|59.88
|Hart
|23.06
|46.13
|Hartlepool
|6.41
|12.82
|Hastings
|15.11
|30.21
|Havant
|17.41
|34.83
|Havering
|23.84
|47.68
|Herefordshire, County of
|13.47
|26.94
|Hertsmere
|23.69
|47.37
|High Peak
|13.72
|27.43
|Hillingdon
|27.33
|54.66
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|13.39
|26.79
|Horsham
|20.79
|41.57
|Hounslow
|29.15
|58.29
|Huntingdonshire
|14.56
|29.12
|Hyndburn
|7.41
|14.83
|Inner Temple
|43.52
|87.04
|Ipswich
|12.79
|25.58
|Isle of Wight
|14.71
|29.42
|Isles of Scilly
|14.79
|29.58
|Islington
|39.52
|79.04
|Kensington and Chelsea
|50.17
|100.35
|King’s Lynn and West Norfolk
|10.58
|21.16
|Kingston upon Hull, City of
|8.29
|16.58
|Kingston upon Thames
|28.84
|57.68
|Kirklees
|8.44
|16.88
|Knowsley
|9.95
|19.91
|Lambeth
|30.77
|61.54
|Lancaster
|10.22
|20.44
|Leeds
|12.29
|24.57
|Leicester
|13.64
|27.29
|Lewes
|20.07
|40.13
|Lewisham
|27.42
|54.84
|Lichfield
|15.29
|30.58
|Lincoln
|11.06
|22.12
|Liverpool
|10.81
|21.61
|Luton
|19.22
|38.44
|Maidstone
|17.58
|35.15
|Maldon
|16.90
|33.81
|Malvern Hills
|14.78
|29.56
|Manchester
|14.22
|28.44
|Mansfield
|9.12
|18.23
|Medway
|16.12
|32.24
|Melton
|11.96
|23.93
|Merton
|29.51
|59.02
|Mid Devon
|13.49
|26.98
|Mid Suffolk
|14.26
|28.53
|Mid Sussex
|20.12
|40.23
|Middle Temple
|43.52
|87.04
|Middlesbrough
|6.80
|13.59
|Milton Keynes
|15.32
|30.63
|Mole Valley
|22.50
|44.99
|New Forest
|18.51
|37.01
|Newark and Sherwood
|11.58
|23.16
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|9.85
|19.71
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|9.89
|19.79
|Newham
|23.61
|47.23
|North Devon
|14.42
|28.84
|North East Derbyshire
|11.07
|22.14
|North East Lincolnshire
|6.88
|13.76
|North Hertfordshire
|18.45
|36.90
|North Kesteven
|11.65
|23.29
|North Lincolnshire
|8.48
|16.95
|North Norfolk
|14.22
|28.44
|North Northamptonshire
|12.98
|25.97
|North Somerset
|16.09
|32.18
|North Tyneside
|10.22
|20.45
|North Warwickshire
|12.26
|24.51
|North West Leicestershire
|11.28
|22.55
|North Yorkshire
|12.44
|24.88
|Northumberland
|8.39
|16.77
|Norwich
|15.31
|30.63
|Nottingham
|11.77
|23.55
|Nuneaton and Bedworth
|12.14
|24.28
|Oadby and Wigston
|12.76
|25.52
|Oldham
|10.27
|20.53
|Oxford
|23.62
|47.24
|Pendle
|6.55
|13.11
|Peterborough
|13.36
|26.73
|Plymouth
|12.06
|24.13
|Portsmouth
|15.52
|31.05
|Preston
|7.59
|15.19
|Reading
|21.89
|43.77
|Redbridge
|28.51
|57.02
|Redcar and Cleveland
|8.19
|16.39
|Redditch
|14.76
|29.51
|Reigate and Banstead
|21.88
|43.76
|Ribble Valley
|12.16
|24.32
|Richmond upon Thames
|36.60
|73.20
|Rochdale
|11.47
|22.95
|Rochford
|18.21
|36.42
|Rossendale
|8.75
|17.51
|Rother
|16.95
|33.91
|Rotherham
|9.11
|18.22
|Rugby
|14.09
|28.19
|Runnymede
|22.86
|45.71
|Rushcliffe
|14.61
|29.23
|Rushmoor
|19.41
|38.81
|Rutland
|15.59
|31.17
|Salford
|15.18
|30.35
|Sandwell
|12.46
|24.92
|Sefton
|10.83
|21.66
|Sevenoaks
|21.08
|42.15
|Sheffield
|11.88
|23.76
|Shropshire
|12.34
|24.68
|Slough
|21.41
|42.83
|Solihull
|17.56
|35.12
|Somerset
|14.23
|28.45
|South Cambridgeshire
|18.98
|37.95
|South Derbyshire
|11.23
|22.46
|South Gloucestershire
|17.77
|35.54
|South Hams
|15.71
|31.42
|South Holland
|11.39
|22.79
|South Kesteven
|12.24
|24.47
|South Norfolk
|14.42
|28.84
|South Oxfordshire
|21.18
|42.37
|South Ribble
|10.06
|20.13
|South Staffordshire
|14.77
|29.53
|South Tyneside
|8.23
|16.45
|Southampton
|16.13
|32.27
|Southend-on-Sea
|19.12
|38.24
|Southwark
|28.47
|56.93
|Spelthorne
|25.81
|51.62
|St Albans
|24.77
|49.55
|St. Helens
|10.37
|20.73
|Stafford
|12.29
|24.58
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|11.05
|22.09
|Stevenage
|21.73
|43.46
|Stockport
|15.34
|30.69
|Stockton-on-Tees
|7.35
|14.70
|Stoke-on-Trent
|8.28
|16.56
|Stratford-on-Avon
|16.03
|32.05
|Stroud
|15.75
|31.50
|Sunderland
|7.13
|14.26
|Surrey Heath
|23.39
|46.78
|Sutton
|27.52
|55.03
|Swale
|15.86
|31.72
|Swindon
|13.53
|27.06
|Tameside
|11.90
|23.80
|Tamworth
|11.92
|23.84
|Tandridge
|22.00
|44.00
|Teignbridge
|14.89
|29.78
|Telford and Wrekin
|12.18
|24.37
|Tendring
|12.40
|24.80
|Test Valley
|18.17
|36.34
|Tewkesbury
|16.00
|32.01
|Thanet
|15.78
|31.56
|Three Rivers
|27.20
|54.39
|Thurrock
|19.31
|38.62
|Tonbridge and Malling
|21.06
|42.12
|Torbay
|13.26
|26.52
|Torridge
|13.86
|27.73
|Tower Hamlets
|30.60
|61.20
|Trafford
|19.92
|39.83
|Tunbridge Wells
|19.62
|39.25
|Uttlesford
|18.12
|36.25
|Vale of White Horse
|18.51
|37.01
|Wakefield
|10.04
|20.08
|Walsall
|12.74
|25.47
|Waltham Forest
|29.98
|59.97
|Wandsworth
|34.25
|68.50
|Warrington
|12.94
|25.88
|Warwick
|17.82
|35.65
|Watford
|25.14
|50.29
|Waverley
|22.43
|44.85
|Wealden
|17.88
|35.77
|Welwyn Hatfield
|22.79
|45.57
|West Berkshire
|19.95
|39.90
|West Devon
|14.80
|29.61
|West Lancashire
|10.53
|21.06
|West Lindsey
|9.29
|18.58
|West Northamptonshire
|13.84
|27.69
|West Oxfordshire
|17.54
|35.08
|West Suffolk
|14.82
|29.64
|Westminster
|49.01
|98.01
|Westmorland and Furness
|9.90
|19.79
|Wigan
|10.11
|20.22
|Wiltshire
|15.80
|31.61
|Winchester
|21.63
|43.26
|Windsor and Maidenhead
|21.09
|42.17
|Wirral
|11.12
|22.23
|Woking
|24.27
|48.54
|Wokingham
|22.49
|44.98
|Wolverhampton
|12.21
|24.41
|Worcester
|14.87
|29.74
|Worthing
|18.66
|37.33
|Wychavon
|16.52
|33.05
|Wyre
|8.93
|17.86
|Wyre Forest
|13.27
|26.55
|York
|15.81
|31.61
Source: MHCLG
No comments yet