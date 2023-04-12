Details need to be submitted to new Safety Regulator before 1 October

Building owners can now begin the process of registering their high-rise residential buildings with the new Building Safety Regulator.

The BSR, set up within the Health and Safety Executive, has today made its digital portal for the registration of buildings live.

Under the Building Safety Act, owners now have until 1 October to register details of an estimated 12,500 occupied ‘higher-risk’ buildings – defined as over 18m in height— with the BSR. Failure to do so will be a criminal offence.

Information must be provided about the principle accountable person, the owner or leaseholder with responsibility for the building, along with details of the building control final certificate and information about the building.

After 1 October, principle accountable persons will have to perform a building safety risk assessment, introduce measures to manage risks and produce a safety case report for their building.

From April 2024, the BSR will start to issue building assessment certificates.