Publisher Assemble Media Group and sister title Housing Today are also in the running for AOP Digital Publisher Awards

Building’s editor Chloe McCulloch has been shortlisted for another major publishing award.

McCulloch has been shortlisted for ‘Editor of the Year’ at the annual Association of Online Publishers’ Digital Publishing Awards next month.

Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group has also been shortlisted for ‘Best Digital Publisher’, while its team of journalists – which also produces sister titles Housing Today and Building Design – has been shortlisted for ‘Editorial Team of the Year’.

Housing Today has also been shortlisted for “Best Online Band: B2B”.

McCulloch’s shortlisting follows her winning a a prize at the prestigious Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards last June and then also being successful at the Independent PPA in November.

Under McCulloch’s leadership, Building launched the Building the Future Commission last year to celebrate Building’s 180-year heritage and create a platform for construction’s most pressing debates.

Her team recruited 20 high-profile commissioners, produced eight streams of content, over 160 features and three in-depth reports.

The commission’s work culminated with the ‘The Long-term Plan for Construction’, a 50-page report that set out policy and funding interventions to enable the sector to thrive and that has been submitted to the three main political parties.

McCulloch presented the findings to top players in the sector at a conference earlier this year, where she also unveiled plans to evolve the commission into the ‘Building the Future Think Tank,’ which will act as an ongoing editorial research hub.