Just one third of firms have strategy in place for technology

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has said the built environment sector is being too slow to take up AI.

New research from the BSI ranked the sector in sixth place out of the seven surveyed with healthcare in last place. Technology was ranked in first place.

The BSI said 24% of built environment businesses do not currently invest in AI despite 86% of firms saying they plan to in the next five years.

While 77% of those surveyed said their organisations would encourage AI use, only 37% had a working strategy. As well as technology, life sciences, food and retail were more AI ready, it added.

The BSI said businesses in the UK as a whole were lagging behind their peers overseas with India and China two of the countries which had most confidence and trust in the technology available.