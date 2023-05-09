Buro Happold has appointed Marc Barone as its new chief operating officer.

Barone has joined the £213m turnover engineering consultant after a 10 month career break, prior to which he built up more than 30 years’ experience in infrastructure, consulting and software.

He held several senior executive roles within the built environment across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, including four years at Balfour Beatty where he was a strategy director and more than seven years at Aecom, where he was chief growth officer.

His role had previously been carried out by Oliver Plunkett before he took over as chief executive last year, replacing James Bruce.

Buro Happold has more than 2,600 staff across nearly 40 locations worldwide.