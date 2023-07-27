Caddick has appointed a new regional director for the Midlands as it looks to expand its business in the region.

The contractor poached Ray O’Sullivan, who has nearly three decades of experience in construction including a stint at Sisk Group, from rivals Mac Group.

O’Sullivan, whose experience spans the industrial, residential and pharmaceutical sectors, will lead a team in the Midlands, building on Caddick’s 40-year presence in the North West, Cumbria, North East and Yorkshire.

His team includes new senior team members Ryan Williams as commercial manager, Steve Parsons as regional design manager, Brian Inett as services manager, Michelle Elleman as business development manager and Jane Alton as proposals manager.

Paul Dodsworth, who took over as Caddick’s managing director last summer, said O’Sullivan’s arrival would “undoubtedly strengthen the Midlands market”.