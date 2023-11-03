Cala has submitted plans to build 200 new homes on farmland on the edge of Cambridge.

The reserved matters application would see new properties built at Netherhall Farm, a site along Worts’ Causeway which was allocated in the city council’s local plan.

The properties, which will vary from one to four-bedroom affordable homes and one to five-bedroom homes for the open market, will be built with timber frames, EV charging and air source heat pumps.

The housebuilder, which is owned by investment giant L&G, has promised that 40% of the new homes will be classed as affordable. It has also committed to 17% biodiversity net gain, alongside new wildlife protection and enhancement measures.

These include bird nesting features and bat boxes incorporated into the fabric of homes. The county wildlife site within which the development sits will also see new planting.

Cambridge has a major shortage of housing supply, but concerns about water sustainability have limited development in the area.

Last week, the city council’s planning department advised against approval for a 1,000-home Barratt David Wilson Homes development on the basis that it had failed to demonstrate it could facilitate adequate water supply.