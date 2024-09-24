John Carey, one of the brothers who helped set up concrete specialist Carey Group, has died. He was 83.

He moved to London along with siblings Tom and Pat in 1969 and started a groundworks contracting company called PJ Carey Plant Hire.

In a statement, the Carey family said: “It is with great sadness we share that on Sunday morning, John Carey, one of the three founding partners of the Carey Group, sadly passed away.

“John was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends.”

The statement added: “We know from the many kind words already shared how well respected he was and we look forward to sharing these with many of you in the coming weeks. Thank you for your support at this sad time.”