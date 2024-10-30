Rachel Reeves has said the government will invest £5bn in housing next year as she announced a number of measures intended to boost housing delivery towards the Labour administration’s target of building 1.5 million homes over the next five years.

The chancellor, in a Budget in which she pledged to “invest, invest, invest” confirmed the government will increase the Affordable Homes Programme’s budget by £500m next year to £3.1bn.

She also pledged to provide £3bn of support to SME housebuilders and the build-to-rent sector in the form of housing guarantee schemes which allow developers to access lower cost loans.

Reeves said: “We committed in our manifesto to build 1.5 million homes over the course of this Parliament, and my right hon friend, the deputy prime minister, is driving that work forward across government.

“Today, I am providing over £5bn of government investment to deliver our plans on housing.”

Reeves also pledged to “put the right policies in place” to increase the supply of affordable housing, confirming the government’s plan to provide a five-year, CPI-linked rent settlement.

She also confirmed the government will reduce Right to Buy discounts and allow councils to be able to retain the full receipts from sales to be reinvested into new supply.

Reeves said: “By doing this, we will give more people a safe, secure and affordable place to live”.

The government confirmed it will take forward its manifesto commitment to hire hundreds of new planning officers and provide £1bn of investment to reduce dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings.

Reeves also confirmed plans to invest £46m of extra funding to recruit and train 300 graduates and apprentices into local planning departments and confirmed an increase in stamp duty on second homes.