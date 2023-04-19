Scheme to be built by Kier and Bam team

A viaduct for HS2 trains in Buckinghamshire has been given the green light by the county council.

It will be built by a team made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial and BAM Nuttall and has been designed by the consortium along with engineers Arcadis Setec and COWI and specialist architect Moxon.

Called the Small Dean Viaduct, the 345m-long structure will be built near Wendover in the Chilterns with the underside of the viaduct just 6m above the A413 beneath with the crossing supported by five ‘Y’ shaped piers.

It will be made from weathering steel, which ages to a dark russet finish to mimic the natural tones of the surrounding landscape.

A pale concrete parapet and noise barrier along the top of the viaduct is designed to throw the dark steel into shadow, helping to give the appearance of a lighter and thinner structure.

The 800-tonne deck will be launched in 2025.