Weston Williamson chairman Chris Williamson has been elected as the next president of the RIBA.

Williamson was up against freelance architect Funmbi Adeagbo and the director of Baker Brown Architects, Duncan Baker-Brown, for the role.

He helped co-found Weston Williamson in 1985 along with Andrew Weston who retired from the firm two years ago when it was bought by French firm Egis, which recently bought Scottish QS Thomas & Adamson.

He will take over from current RIBA president Muyiwa Oki at the beginning of September next year. Oki said: “This marks an exciting chapter for RIBA and our members, as we unite to champion architects as agents of change, tackling pressing societal issues like housing, climate, and inclusive built environments.”

Meanwhile, the RIBA said Alan Francis, director of Gaunt Francis Architects, has been elected for RSAW president-elect. David Darkin, director of Darkin Architects, also stood for the role.