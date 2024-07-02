Weston Williamson co-founder starts new role next September
Weston Williamson chairman Chris Williamson has been elected as the next president of the RIBA.
Williamson was up against freelance architect Funmbi Adeagbo and the director of Baker Brown Architects, Duncan Baker-Brown, for the role.
He helped co-found Weston Williamson in 1985 along with Andrew Weston who retired from the firm two years ago when it was bought by French firm Egis, which recently bought Scottish QS Thomas & Adamson.
He will take over from current RIBA president Muyiwa Oki at the beginning of September next year. Oki said: “This marks an exciting chapter for RIBA and our members, as we unite to champion architects as agents of change, tackling pressing societal issues like housing, climate, and inclusive built environments.”
Meanwhile, the RIBA said Alan Francis, director of Gaunt Francis Architects, has been elected for RSAW president-elect. David Darkin, director of Darkin Architects, also stood for the role.
Chris Williamson statement after being elected RIBA president
“I am delighted to be elected RIBA President and would like to thank all those that nominated me, supported me and voted for me. One of the most gratifying aspects is that my support came from all aspects of our wonderful profession - including RIBA Stirling Prize winners, large practices, sole practitioners, young architects and students. Also, those passionate about their own specialisms within the industry whether that be academia, conservation and heritage, sustainability, commercial, residential, volume housing or intricate re-use. I will try my best to represent all views in order to communicate to politicians and decision makers what amazing specialisms we have and how they can be involved to establish policy and tackle global issues.
“I would like to thank Funmbi and Duncan for the opportunity to debate with them. I hadn’t met either until a few weeks ago and we agreed on so many aims but differed on how they could be achieved. I will continue to champion social mobility, inclusion and diversity in the profession and beyond and take action to combat climate change. The debates have been conducted respectfully and with civility - something that is rare in other elections. Thank you.
“My whole career has involved collaboration and bringing all stakeholders together. Whether small community projects like Ilkon Arts in Derbyshire or large infrastructure like the Paddington Elizabeth Line station or London Bridge Jubilee Line station. I now face another big opportunity to do the same at the RIBA in these challenging times but I am excited and enthusiastic to get started. In my career I owe the RIBA so much since being selected with Andrew Weston in the 1985 ‘40 under 40’ exhibition and winning RIBA administered competitions. I want to help a new generation of architects by creating the conditions to thrive which I believe will benefit the whole profession.”
