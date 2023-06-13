The Department for Education (DfE) is set to announce its scheduled review into the effectiveness of the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

Last undertaken in 2017, the review will assess how effectively the arm’s length body (ALB), which works with construction companies to upskill the labour force, delivers services that meet the needs of the sector.

The review will consider the effectiveness of the levy process and how it is invested, as well as the operating model, governance and accountability models of the training board.

Mark Farmer, chief executive of Cast Consultancy, will lead the review, supported by a team of civil servants from DfE.

It is a requirement set by the Cabinet Office for all public bodies to be reviewed periodically and this review is part of a wider programme across government to ensure ALBs remain effective.

The department is expected to announce a call for evidence from stakeholders shortly, with the final report and recommendations intended to be submitted to the secretary of state at the end of the year.

The CITB was given a “requires improvement” rating by Ofsted last month, after an inspection found improvements were needed in the quality of education, leadership and management.

Last year, a cross-party House of Lords committee said the organisation had “not addressed construction skills shortages in an effective manner over many years” and called for it to be improved or replaced.