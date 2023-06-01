News

Claritas heads to liquidators blaming inflation and cashflow troubles

By Daniel Gayne2023-06-01T15:49:00

Source: Jean Goldsmith

Kent-based contractor was set up in 2012

Contractor Claritas is heading into liquidation after cashflow challenges and losses stemming from inflation proved “too great” to manage. 

The £70m-turnover firm, which was originally known as AMCM, has begun a creditors’ voluntary liquidation, with Begbies Traynor appointed to oversee the process. 

