Claritas heads to liquidators blaming inflation and cashflow troubles

By Daniel Gayne2023-06-01T15:49:00
Source: Jean Goldsmith
Kent-based contractor was set up in 2012
Contractor Claritas is heading into liquidation after cashflow challenges and losses stemming from inflation proved “too great” to manage.
The £70m-turnover firm, which was originally known as AMCM, has begun a creditors’ voluntary liquidation, with Begbies Traynor appointed to oversee the process.
