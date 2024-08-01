Arcadis’s UK business increased profit and revenue last year, the firm has said in accounts filed at Companies House.

Results for Arcadis Consulting (UK) show that pre-tax profit in 2023 was up 14.5% to £48.5m on revenue up 10% to £449m.

In a note accompanying the accounts, the firm said: “The company’s revenue continued to grow across all sectors as we responded on increased client demand.

“Resilience continued to grow due to our clients’ increased needs regarding fast-approaching net zero targets and new policies and regulations around environmental, social and governance consideration.”

The business includes its LLP arm which files separate accounts and which show that profit before members’ remuneration and profit share fell 42% to £15.7m on turnover down 2% to £137.5m.

The company pays its employees through a business called Arcadis Human Resources which showed it had 4,900 staff on its books, up from 4,500 last time.

The firm’s total wage bill for the year was £326m, up from £295m. Pre-tax profit at this business was £8m, up from £5.7m for the year before.

In interim group accounts filed last week, Dutch firm Arcadis, which is listed on the Euronext exchange and is led by Alan Brookes, said revenue in the six months to June was up 4% to €1.95bn (£1.65bn) with group earnings before interest tax and amortisation rising 13% to €271m (£229m).