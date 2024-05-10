The Co-op Live is still planning to run what it hopes will be the debut show in its history next Tuesday evening.

The venue, which has missed a series of opening deadlines, is expecting local band Elbow to be the inaugural act for the 23,500 capacity arena.

Around 800 workers were working on the scheme, which has been built by Bam, at the end of last week.

Building has been told that Co-op Live bosses are confident the problems will be fixed in time and that Elbow’s concert will go ahead.

Then in a statement issued by Co-op Live later this afternoon, the venue said: “Following the incident in the bowl on 1 May 2024, [when part of the ventilation system became detached] an inspection and verification report was undertaken by SES subcontractors.

“In consultation with Manchester City Council, responsible authorities, and wider stakeholders, we are satisfied with the process and outcome of the investigation identifying the HVAC nozzle as an isolated manufacturing default. This is a standard process of review in any venue when such an incident occurs. We now look forward to welcoming fans to Elbow’s opening performance on 14 May 2024.”

Next week’s schedule includes a gig by US rock band The Black Keys on Wednesday followed by singer Eric Clapton on Friday. US singer Barry Manilow is due to play on 19 May.

The £365m project has missed a series of deadlines. Gigs by Peter Kay, the comedian who was originally due to open the venue last month, and US rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who was then announced as the new opening act for the arena last Wednesday, have been cancelled.

A concert by rock band Keane, due to have taken place last Sunday, and a series of shows by pop group Take That this week were also pulled.

At the time Bam was officially confirmed for the job in 2021, the project was hailed as its largest ever and given a £250m price tag. Building understands the contract has been let as a fixed-price deal.