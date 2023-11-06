More than 3,000 construction engineers are poised to strike after rejecting a pay offer.

A majority of the workers (86%), who are largely stationed at oil refineries and nuclear facilities, rejected an offer of a 10% pay increase for 2024 and a further 5% for 2025.

GMB will meet with union representatives today to discuss next steps after Friday’s ballot, with industrial action on the cards.

The dispute concerns workers operating under the National Agreement for Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI) and centres on pay, which workers say has failed to keep pace with inflation.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “It’s not hugely surprising they haven’t accepted a pay deal that still amounts to a real terms pay cut.

“These are extremely skilled workers, who are considering mass legal industrial action for the first time in their careers because their employers have failed to keep their rates of pay in line with inflation.”