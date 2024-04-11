RG Group is set to start work on a student tower in east London designed by BDP that is slated for completion in time for the start of the 2027/28 academic year.

The 41-storey block for Unite Students in Stratford will include 950 beds and improved public realm, including a new entrance to Stratford station. It will also include a café and retail on the ground floor.

Others working on the scheme include structural and civil engineer Meinhardt, fire engineer CDC, M&E engineer Waterman and landscape architect BDP.