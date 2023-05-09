Consultancy Soben has appointed a former global chief operating officer for Turner and Townsend as its new strategic adviser.

Tom Harrison left T&T in 2017 after 43 years at the consultant, having joined the firm when it was a regional QS in the North-east.

Soben, which grew to 250 staff worldwide last year, says Harrison will help it “navigate the challenges of scaling”.

Chief executive Scott Smyth said Harrison would help the Glasgow-headquartered executive team accelerate its growth.

Harrison said: “I am always interested in watching the progress of ambitious companies and am delighted to share my experience and work with Soben to support and sustain its expansion plans.

Soben has recently added capacity in Singapore and Australia to existing operations in North and South America, Europe and Africa, and claims it is on course to reach 1,000 staff by 2028.