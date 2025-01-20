Firm says deal will see turnover at enlarged firm top £15m this year

Scottish consultant Wallace Whittle has snapped up Glasgow M&E consultant Davie + McCulloch for an undisclosed sum.

Wallace Whittle, which specialises in environmental engineering, said the move will increase staff at the enlarged group to 160 across eight offices.

It said that turnover is expected to surpass £15m this year as a result. In its last set of results filed just before Christmas, Wallace Whittle posted a turnover of £11.5m and pre-tax profit of £1.7m for the year to March 2024.

Allan McGill, managing director of Wallace Whittle, said: “This acquisition is the next step in our growth strategy.

“Davie + McCulloch’s established presence in the higher education, secure accommodation and defence sectors complements our own expertise and will allow us to offer our industry-leading service to a broader client base.”

>> Read more: Look north: Pride and frustration in Scotland’s construction market

The deal is being bankrolled by the company’s own reserves and all staff at Davie + McCulloch, which was set up in 1957, will be kept on while the smaller firm’s name will be retained for now.

McGill added: “While we’ve had great success through organic growth since a management buyout in 2021, this acquisition speeds up our growth plans by adding quality, experienced staff and a solid client network, helping us further strengthen our reputation in the market.

“We’re keen to expand our UK presence and are prepared to consider additional acquisitions or partnerships.”

Wallace Whittle works across a range of sectors, including defence, healthcare, higher education, residential, data centres and leisure.