Arcadis and Lendlease among firms signed up to project management and QS services deal

A host of consultants have been appointed to a project management and quantity surveying framework for the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Arcadis, Gardiner & Theobald, Lendlease Construction, Currie & Brown, Stace and Avison Young have all been appointed to the three-year deal, worth £3m.

The V&A has said it plans to spend around £35m on capital projects over the next three years, including refurbishments of three galleries at its South Kensington base.

Individual projects procured through the framework are expected to cost in the region of £250,000 to £10m.

Major projects currently being built by the museum include V&A East, an outpost in Queen Elizabeth Park opening in 2025. It was designed by O’Donnell & Tuomey with work being built by Mace.