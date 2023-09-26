Firms have until next month to send in bids for suite of deals

Procurement specialist Pagabo has invited bids for its latest professional services framework.

The third eversion of the deal has a value of £780m and will launch next April, running for four years. A separate framework for Scotland, worth £27m, will run alongside it.

Pagabo said the professional services deal will include 23 specific slots with firms given until 30 October to send in bids.

Meanwhile, the same group is inviting bids for two new decarbonisation project frameworks.

Both frameworks will be valued at £1.6bn and will run for four years, each with its own contracting authority.

One framework is dedicated for healthcare schemes, with Great Ormond Street Hospital serving as a sector-specialist host. The second framework will be hosted by Hull City Council and be open to all other sectors.

Both frameworks are split into a dozen regional lots. Four lots by value will cover the work, ranging from jobs up to £1m and schemes above £15m.

Firms have until 23 October to submit bids.