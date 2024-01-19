Job is one of three being planned at London tube sites by developer Helical

Contractors have begun running the rule over a £100m scheme to build new office space over Bank tube station in the City of London.

Called the Bank Overstation Development, the scheme is one of three being developed by Helical after the firm was chosen by Transport for London last year as joint venture partner for a trio of schemes in the capital.

As well as Bank, two other sites at Paddington and Southwark were included in the deal with Bank the first to begin construction – set to be towards the end of this year.

The eight-storey Bank scheme already has consent but architect Fletcher Priest has been brought in to update the previous plan drawn up by Weston Williamson a decade ago.

A report filed with City of London planners just before Christmas, setting out plans to freshen up the scheme, says: “The purpose of the report is to provide details of the non-material changes proposed for Bank OSD to deliver best-in-class office space and high-quality ground floor retail and amenities.

“As a result of the changing office market post-pandemic, there has been a clear flight to quality in particular in promoting healthy lifestyles and wellbeing to attract and retain the strongest talent and to encourage people back into the office.”

As well as office space, there will also be new public realm, a dedicated cycle entrance, cycle storage as well as other wellness benefits.

Building understands Mace, Multiplex and McLaren are all looking at the job which is being project managed by Third London Wall. Others working on the scheme include QS Core Five, M&E consultant Hoare Lea, structural engineer Robert Bird and planning consultant Avison Young.

The Bank scheme will be built above the new station entrance on Cannon Street and run across 140,000 sq ft.

The Paddington Overstation Development, located by Grand Union Canal and close to the new Elizabeth line station, has been designed by Grimshaw and features a 19-storey building running to 235,000 sq. ft with work set to start in 2026.

And the Southwark scheme has been designed by AHMM and includes a 17-storey hybrid timber building. Work on the 220,000 sq ft block is set to start in 2025.