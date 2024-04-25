Latest phase of Cambridge North scheme includes 425 homes along with lab and office space

A controversial plan to build more than 400 homes and commercial buildings in Cambridge has been given the green light by communities secretary Michael Gove.

Last year, local councillors at South Cambridgeshire District Council said they wanted to see the proposals to redevelop land north of Cambridge North Station refused. They said the scheme would create a “giant wall of development” on the edge of the city.

But developer Brookgate appealed and asked the communities secretary to make a decision on the next phase of the scheme known as Cambridge North.

Brookgate chief executive Sven Topel said: “We are pleased that [Gove] has recognised the important local and national value of these plans in supporting the sustainable growth of Cambridge, providing much needed homes and science and technology workspace.”

Brookgate is developing the scheme, designed by architects Make and Acme, on behalf of the Chesterton Partnership which also includes Network Rail Property and rail freight company, DB Cargo.

As well as 425 homes, the latest phase also includes 53,700 sq m of lab and office space and 5,000 sq m space for cafes, bars, shops as well as a park and public square.

Earlier phases of Cambridge North include a new hotel, which opened three years ago, and an office scheme called One Cambridge Square which was completed last year by Wates.