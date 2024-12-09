Deputy prime minister stepped in over summer to run rule over Gensler-designed complex rejected last year by Buckingham planners

Angela Rayner has approved plans by Gensler for a controversial new data centre to be built on designated green belt land despite a local council previously blocking the move.

The deputy prime minister, who asked for a second look at the job over the summer, has overturned a decision to stop the development of a site in Iver, Buckinghamshire, on economic grounds due to a lack of alternative sites.

In a letter, planning minister Matthew Pennycook, who took the decision on Rayner’s behalf, said that she agreed with the “planning inspector that failure to meet this need could have significant negative consequences for the UK digital economy”.

The Court Lane scheme was blocked by Buckinghamshire county council last autumn because of worries it would damage the landscape and appearance of the area.

>>See also: Government outlines industrial strategy plan as ministers hail £63bn of private funding for projects

>>See also: Procurement update: data centre development challenges

The site is currently an industrial estate that includes a scrap metal recycling plant.

Others working on the scheme include project manager Linesight, M&E consultant Black and Veatch and structural and civil engineer Hydrock. The scheme is being developed by USAA Real Estates and data centre specialist Corscale.